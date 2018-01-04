Stretch of I-5 in Castaic getting repaired

CASTAIC, Calif. - Interstate 5 is getting some improvements to help make your drive better when traveling through north Los Angeles County near Santa Clarita.

The rehabilitation project is 15.8 miles in northern LA County. Officials say that a portion of the I-5 has pavement that is more than 50-years-old and is no longer adequate for existing and future traffic loads.

The project will upgrade parts of the highway that are falling or worn out. Once completed, the new surface will provide a safer drive for all motorists.

New temporary lanes have been added northbound and southbound of I-5 until construction is completed. Officials plan for the construction to be completed by the summer of 2019.