Students apply and enroll in one day at Bakersfield College

Prospective college students took their first steps to further their education at Bakersfield College Tuesday. Students walked on campus at 8 a.m. and by 3 p.m. went through a one-stop-shop application and enrollment process.

During those five hours students had access to educators and staff to help them prepare for classes this Fall. They started with an orientation assembly to become more familiar with Bakersfield College's campus and staff. Next they took a placement test, which they used to help them enroll into the right courses. They also met with advisors to map out an education plan while attending B.C. And some even talked with financial aid administrators.

Every step of the way these future students were assisted by B.C. faculty members.

If you missed today's express enrollment, administrators say there's still time to signup for classes this fall.

Steven Watkin, who is the director of outreach & school relations for Bakersfield College, said, "If students have questions, don't wait. I would say just come in, talk to a counselor, talk to an advisor and procrastination will hurt you down the road. But, we're here to help you start the process as early as possible."

Future Bakersfield College student, Jazmyne Fellows, said Tuesday is an important day in her education. She said, "I found out by my friend on Snapchat. And he's also with me here today. So hopefully we can get this done, register and I want to do the criminal justice field. So hopefully that will be good for me."

Over 100 new students are expected to be fully registered and signed up for fall classes by the end of the day.

And for those still looking to sign up, Watkin says register the sooner the better before fall classes fill up.