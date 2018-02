BAKERSFIELD, Calif. - Local Bakersfield students are organizing a peaceful gun safety legislation rally on Presidents Day. The rally is in response to the Stoneman Douglas High School shootings. Women's March Kern County is hosting the event.

Students and community members will start marching tomorrow at 3:00 p.m. The march will begin at the towers at 4900 California ave and end at the corner of Stockdale and California.