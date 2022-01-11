Supervisor Leticia Perez announcing campaign for California Assembly District 35

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — Kern County Supervisor Leticia Perez is officially announcing her campaign for the newly drawn 35th California Assembly District on Tuesday, January 11.

The event will be at Jefferson Park in East Bakersfield at 1 p.m.

Perez has represented East and South Bakersfield, Arvin, and Lamont.

“As Assembly member I am prepared to take Kern County's values and ‘can-do’ attitude all the way to Sacramento. I have always believed that we are stronger together when all communities are represented. I am dedicated to continue to fight for everyday people. California’s brightest days are ahead of us,” said Leticia Perez.

Supervisor Perez has secured the endorsement of individuals such as Dolores Huerta, State Treasurer Fiona Ma, Assembly member Rudy Salas as well as organizations such as the United Farm Workers and the Dolores Huerta Action Fund.

The new 35th Assembly District covers the communities of Delano, Shafter, McFarland, Wasco, Lost Hills, Buttonwillow, Arvin, Lamont and Bakersfield.