Suspect arrested in connection to 2007 killing

GLENVILLE, Calif. (KERO) — A man wanted in connection to the death of a man in Glenville, Calif. has been arrested.

According to the Kern County Sheriff's Office, deputies responded to the area of Granite Road and Woody Granite Road in Glenville on February 15, 2007.

When they arrived, they found Jose Feliciano Alvarado dead from multiple gunshot wounds.

Following an investigation, detectives connected the murder to Daniel Gonzalez, who was later found in Mexico.

Gonzalez was extradited back to Kern County where he was arrested for first degree murder and evading a peace officer.