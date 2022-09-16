Suspected chop shop operator from Bakersfield arrested for vehicle theft in SLO County

The California Highway Patrol announced an arrest in connection with the recent theft of a box truck in San Luis Obispo County.

The truck was reportedly stolen on August 31. The CHP says it contained approximately $50,000 in Western-style boots.

Investigators from the San Luis Obispo County Auto Theft Task Force, San Luis Obispo County Sheriff's Office, and Kern County Auto Theft Task Force worked together to identify the suspect, Arturo Nolazco Marquez, 45, of Bakersfield.

On September 15, Marquez was arrested on suspicion of operating a chop shop. Investigators say they found evidence linking him to the stolen box truck and merchandise, along with numerous stolen vehicle parts, illegal firearms, ammunition, drugs, and money.