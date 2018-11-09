Taft College establishes program to provide financial aid for engineering students

TAFT, Calif. - A new program has been established at Taft College to provide financial aid to engineering students.

The Stanley and Madalyn Hutchinson Engineering Promise Program aims to provide scholarships to those students who are a part of the Taft College Engineering Program. According to the Hutchinson Engineering Promise Program, the scholarships are equivalent to the first two years of a baccalaureate degree in engineering.

According to the promise program, priority will be given to U.S. veterans, and/or spouses or children of deceased or disabled U.S. veterans. The scholarships are available to all incoming freshman, transfer students, or current students.