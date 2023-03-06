Watch Now
Tasteful Selections lays off employees in Bakersfield, Arvin

The company has laid off a total of 110 employees in Bakersfield and Arvin as of the end of February.
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — Tasteful Selections, LLC has filed WARN (Worker Adjustment Retraining and Notification) letters with the city governments of Arvin and Bakersfield to inform them that the company has made permanent layoffs from their facilities in both locations.

From the Tasteful Selections facility located at 1001 River Run Boulevard in Bakersfield, the company cut 55 jobs, and another 55 from their facility located at 13003 Di Giorgio Road in Arvin.

According to the WARN letters, these layoffs were effective as of February 27, 2023 and are expected to be permanent.

