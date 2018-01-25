TCP, cancer-causing chemical, now being regulated

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. - As of January 1, 2018, the State is requiring water companies to filter out TCP, a carcinogen that with years of exposure has been linked to cancer.

Back in the mid-1900's, Shell Oil and Dow took their chemical waste and turned it into a pesticide that killed nematodes. TCP was created in the process, was not removed, then spread through fields all across California, according to attorney Todd Robins.

In July 2017, the State adopted a regulation that would put a maximum contaminant amount in place. That regulation began January 1, 2018.

Cal Water and the City of Bakersfield are in the process of completing their vessels that filter out TCP. The City of Bakersfield has 35 wells that tested positively for TCP and Cal Water has 24 wells.

Previously, the City of Bakersfield said there would be two water hikes in 2018 and 2019, but Art Chianello, Water Resources Manager, says they will be asking City Council to rescind that increase at the next meeting on February 21, 2018.