Teaching job opportunities to be shared on CSUB campus

Johana Restrepo
8:13 AM, Feb 21, 2018
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. - School district representatives will visit CSUB on Wednesday to share teaching job opportunities.

The teaching job fair will be held from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. in the Student Recreation Center.

