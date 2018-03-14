Teen killed in rollover crash in East Bakersfield

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. - Bakersfield Police say a 17-year-old was killed Tuesday, after they were ejected from a car driven by a 14-year-old.

BPD says they responded to the 3300 block of Morning drive around 3:45 P.M. Tuesday and discovered a single-car rollover crash. They say the car appeared to have left the roadway before flipping; ejecting the two passengers. They have only been identified as two 17-year-olds.

All three teens involved were taken to the hospital, BPD says. One passenger was pronounced dead, and the other, along with the driver, were being treated for moderate to minor injuries.

BPD says the cause of the crash is still under investigation, and at this time no arrests have been made.

Police say they are withholding the names of the individuals involved at this time.

This is a developing story and we will continue to update this article as more information becomes available.