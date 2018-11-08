Teens Helping Teens holding baby supply drive

Sydney Isenberg
2:59 PM, Nov 8, 2018
Copyright 2018 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

BAKERSFIELD, Calf. - Teens Helping Teens is hosting a baby supply drive.

The group is asking for new or gently used baby items. Donations can be dropped off November 3 through November 10 at: 

  • The Nest & Company (4208 Rosedale Highway)
  • Russo's Books (1601 New Stine Road)
  • Bakersfield High School (1241 G Street)

The items will then be distributed on November 10 at The Nest & Co.

