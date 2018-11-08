Teens Helping Teens holding baby supply drive

BAKERSFIELD, Calf. - Teens Helping Teens is hosting a baby supply drive.

The group is asking for new or gently used baby items. Donations can be dropped off November 3 through November 10 at:

The Nest & Company (4208 Rosedale Highway)

Russo's Books (1601 New Stine Road)

Bakersfield High School (1241 G Street)

The items will then be distributed on November 10 at The Nest & Co.