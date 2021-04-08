Watch
Tehachapi begins a program that allows residents to text city hall

Allows residents to text issues like potholes
City of Tehachapi
Posted at 11:42 AM, Apr 08, 2021
and last updated 2021-04-08 14:42:44-04

TEHACHAPI, Calif. (KERO) — On Thursday the city of Tehachapi will launch a new program that's supposed to make it easier for the city to communicate with residents.

Text my Gov allows people to text concerns directly to city hall officials about concerns like potholes. The system will also text residents other non-emergency reminders for upcoming events such as the Mountain Festival.

To sign up for the program text HI to 661-441-3844 to get in touch with city hall and text TEHACHAPI to 9186 for event reminders.

