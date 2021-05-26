Watch
Tehachapi Community Theater returning to live audience shows

TEHACHAPI, Calif. (KERO) — Attention Kern County thespians: the Tehachapi Community Theater has announced that it'll be returning to live audience shows.

According to a press release the season will begin with a performance of "Nunsense" which was being performed last March before the pandemic shut the theater down.

In addition to stage productions, the theater will also perform at the Tehachapi Farmers Markets on Thursdays.

If you're interested in getting involved in any of their performances you can visit their website t-c-t-on-stage-dot-com.

