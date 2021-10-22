Tehachapi invites the In-N-Out that recently shut down after not enforcing masks to come to them

TEHACHAPI, Calif. (KERO) — The City of Tehachapi reached out to In-N-Out after their San Francisco closure for not enforcing vaccine mandates.

The city invited them down for a more “business-friendly” environment.

City Manager Greg Garrett and Economic Development Coordinator Corey Costelloe have produced a recruitment video for In-N-Out, offering potential sites for a restaurant in the City of Tehachapi, which serves a trade area with over 75,000 people and is adjacent to Highway 58, and the 30,000-plus vehicles a day that travel that busy trade corridor.

"In Tehachapi, you can serve your famous Double-Double with a side of fries, or freedom," Garrett said in the video.

Costelloe added, "We offer you what places like San Francisco will not, a chance to do business in a city that only mandates you serve great food to great people."