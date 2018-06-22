Tehachapi to celebrate first LGBT Pride event

TEHACHAPI, Calif. - Tehachapi Support LGBT organizers will celebrate the first public Pride event in city history later this month.

The Pride picnic will be held Saturday, June 30, 2018 at Philip Marx Central Park on East E Street in Tehachapi starting at 11 a.m.

Organizers hope to raise awareness and build bridges in the community. Attendees are requested to bring a picnic lunch, non-alcoholic drinks and outdoor games.