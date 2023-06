TEHACHAPI, Calif. (KERO) — The city of Tehachapi is getting ready for Independence Day. They will be holding their All-American 4th of July festival presented by Kaiser Permanente.

There will be a full day of events including a craft and vendor fair, beer garden, kid's patriotic parade, and much more. Of course, it all culminates with the fireworks display at 9 p.m. originating from the Tehachapi Municipal Airport.

The festivities start at 11 a.m. that day at Central Park in Tehachapi.