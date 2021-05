BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — Bakersfield Police are investigating a shooting in East Bakersfield that left two men injured, according to the Bakersfield Police Department.

A shot spotter activation went out just before 3 a.m. in the area of Niles and Haley Street.

One man was found with moderate injuries, and was rushed to the hospital. Officers found another man with minor injuries.

No arrests have been made.

This is a developing story, we'll provide more updates as they come into our newsroom.