BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — The Bakersfield Police Department is asking the community for help finding Leeza Valasquez.

Leeza is 14 years old and considered at risk due to not having any missing incidents before. She's 5'4 and has brown hair with brown eyes.

She was last seen on Oct. 23 at 2 p.m. on Dobrusky Drive.

Anyone with information is encouraged to call BPD at 661-327-7111.