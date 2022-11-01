The Bakersfield Police Department is warning Bakersfield residents against an 'outstanding warrant' phone scam

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — The Bakersfield Police Department is reminding the public to ignore all unsolicited or "Spam Likely" calls.

BPD has received reports that an individual is making calls to Bakersfield residents, claiming to be law enforcement, and telling people that if they do not give $10,000 to the scammer, they will be arrested on an outstanding warrant.

Police officials say they will never make a call promising to clear a warrant, and it is not something any law enforcement agency will do. People do not have warrants they are unaware of, and police don't conduct that kind of business over the phone. They also don't accept payment for fines and fees via gift cards or money transfer apps like CashApp and Venmo, nor will they ask you for any banking or personal information.

If you receive a call like this, don't panic, but hang up immediately. Don't give a scammer any information about yourself. Call BPD at 327-7111 and give them the phone number recorded for the scammer on your caller ID.