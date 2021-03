The BLVD Bakersfield has reopened to the public according to its Facebook page.

According to its Facebook page bowling and laser tag will be reopen as well as the arcade.

It'll be open from Sunday through Thursday from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. and Friday and Saturday It'll open from 11 a.m. until Midnight.

The Patio at the BLVD also reopened at the beginning of this month.