BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — According to the CHP, just after one this morning, officers responded to a rollover on Alfred Harrell Highway just East of Hart Park.

The CHP says the driver was traveling at a high rate of speed and went off the road, dropping about 12 feet onto a pedestrian walkway before landing on it's roof.

The driver was pronounced dead at the scene.

CHP says alcohol does appear to be a factor in this incident.

This investigation is ongoing.