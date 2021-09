(KERO) — The California Independent Systems Operator says due to unusually high temperatures Thursday they are issuing another flex alert.

The agency says they are expecting an increased demand in electricity due to people using their AC.

The flex alert begins at 4 p.m. and runs until 9 p.m.

Some things you can do to help you conserve include pre-cooling your home before the alert kicks in and doing your laundry or run the dishwasher in the morning or later Thursday night.