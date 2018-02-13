Fair
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. - The Delano Regional Hospital is giving free flu shots on Friday.
While supplies last, anyone can walk in and get a flu shot from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. at 1401A Garces Highway.
The Emmanuel Lutheran Church will host a Fat Tuesday celebration to usher in the observance of Lent.
Barnes & Noble is laying off lead cashiers and other employees.
Adventist Health will be hosting a free lunch and lecture as part of their ongoing community education series.