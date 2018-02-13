The Delano Regional Hospital is giving free flu shots on Friday

Johana Restrepo
9:28 AM, Feb 13, 2018
Copyright Associated Press

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. - The Delano Regional Hospital is giving free flu shots on Friday.

While supplies last, anyone can walk in and get a flu shot from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. at 1401A Garces Highway.

Copyright 2018 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Print this article Back to Top

Local News