The Kern High School District to discuss possibly opening new high school

Haze
HI: -°
LO: 51°
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. - The Kern High School District is scheduled to discuss possibly opening a new high school in Lamont due to overcrowding in Arvin.
The board meeting will take place on Monday at 7 p.m. at 5801 Sundale Avenue, Bakersfield.
Many stock market records were broken Monday. At one point, DOW Jones dropped 1,597 points. DOW ended the day down 1,175 points, setting the…
The Kern County Fire Department took to their Facebook page to share adorable photos of one of their firefighters holding a baby while on…
The Kern High School District is scheduled to discuss possibly opening a new high school in Lamont due to overcrowding in Arvin.
Deputies from the Rosamond Substation seized two handguns and arrested five subjects on Thursday after receiving a call about people tagging…