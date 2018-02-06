The Kern High School District to discuss possibly opening new high school

5:01 PM, Feb 5, 2018
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. - The Kern High School District is scheduled to discuss possibly opening a new high school in Lamont due to overcrowding in Arvin.

The board meeting will take place on Monday at 7 p.m. at 5801 Sundale Avenue, Bakersfield.

