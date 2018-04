It's become a staple of Downtown Bakersfield and now The Mark is on the market.

A listing on the Colliers International website LoopNet shows The Mark is up for sale for $1.5 million.

The building is located at 1623 19th Street.

According to the listing, the building covers 12,450 square feet on the quarter-acre lot.

The listing description states the building was originally constructed in 1900 and was renovated in 2012. It also states that "This is a true 'turn-key restaurant opportunity including all furniture, equipment and liquor license."