The Mission and local barber shop will serve the homeless community and offer free haircuts

Johana Restrepo
6:52 AM, Feb 12, 2018
Copyright 2018 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. - A local barber shop and The Mission at Kern County will be serving the homeless community on Monday by offering free haircuts.

Balding Barber Shop teamed up with a local 7th grade teacher last year to put this event together. This year's Haircuts for the Homeless is the second one they've done.

Local restaurants will be on site offering meals and other donations like clothing and accessories for both men and women.

 

Copyright 2018 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Print this article Back to Top

Local News