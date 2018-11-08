The Mission at Kern County expanding men's homeless shelter

Fair
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. - The Mission at Kern County is expanding their men's homeless shelter.
The expansion is part of a partnership with both the city of Bakersfield and the state. The Mission at Kern County will add an additional 40 beds as well as open a new Community Resource Center.
The Mission at Kern County says the expansion comes as homeless increases across Bakersfield.
The Mission at Kern County is currently located at 816 E. 21st St. in East Bakersfield.
