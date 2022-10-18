The Outlets at Tejon host Halloween family fun with Cinema Under the Stars

ARVIN, Calif. (KERO) — The Outlets at Tejon in Arvin is bringing back Cinema Under the Stars: Halloween Edition on Saturday, October 29th.

The Halloween fun starts at 4:00 pm with trick-or-treating at participating Outlet retailers. Then, visitors can enjoy some dinner at Tony’s Pizza, or pick up some treats from a concession stand hosted by The League of Dreams, a local nonprofit organization that helps give children with disabilities the chance to train at and play sports.

The evening will culminate in a screening of Tim Burton’s 1993 animated classic, “The Nightmare Before Christmas.” While the movie is intended to be spooky family fun, parents should be advised that it is a PG movie and some of the imagery might be too much for very young children.

23ABC

Becca Bland, marketing director of the Outlets at Tejon, encourages guests to come in their favorite Halloween costumes.

“This event has always been a great way for families to celebrate Halloween together in a safe, charitable, and festive environment,” said Bland.

For more information about the Outlets at Tejon or Cinema Under the Stars, please visit the Outlets at Tejon website.