7:15 AM, Jan 20, 2018
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. - The Pizza & Beer Festival is scheduled to begin around 1 p.m. on Saturday.

According to the eventbrite website, tickets to the event at the Kern County Museum are between $39 and $49.

Guests can have unlimited tastings of pizza and beer from top local breweries and restaurants. The festival will go until 4 p.m.

