The Ronald McDonald House to host charity pop-up shop on Saturday

9:02 AM, Jan 27, 2018
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. - The Ronald McDonald House is hosting a pop-up shop charity event on Saturday.

The event is open to the public and will be held from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at 420 34th Street, Founders Hall east Memorial Hospital entrance.

