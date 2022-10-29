The Thomas Roads Improvement Program announced some upcoming overnight road closures in Bakersfield

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — The Thomas Roads Improvement Program continues to work on roads in and around the city of Bakersfield. There are several closures scheduled for the upcoming weekend and week.

A nighttime closure has been scheudled for the northbound Highway 99 to eastbound Highway 58 connector. The closure will take place between 9:00 pm and 5:00 am on Sunday, October 30th. This closure is needed for the installation of falsework.



During the closure, northbound to eastbound traffic will be detoured to exit the 99 at Ming Avenue, go west on Ming to Wible Road, then north on Wible to Brundage Lane, east on Brundage to H Street, then south on H to enter the 58 eastbound.

Nighttime closures have been scheduled for all lanes of northbound Highway 99 between Ming Avenue and Highway 58. The closures will take place between 11:00 pm and 5:00 am from Monday, October 31st through Wednesday, November 2nd. The closures are needed for the installation of falsework.

During the lane closures, drivers will be directed to exit the 99 at Ming Avenue, go west on Ming to Wible Road, north on Wible to California Avenue, and west on California to re-enter the northbound 99 at the on-ramp.

Nighttime closures have been scheduled for the westbound Highway 58 to southbound Highway 99 connector. The closures will take place on Monday, October 31st and Tuesday, November 1st from 9:00 pm to 5:00 am. At the same time, there will also be lane closures on the southbound 99 between Stockdale Highway and Ming Avenue. At least one lane will remain open at all times. The closures are needed for electrical work and joint seal installation.

During the closures, westbound motorists will be detoured to northbound 99 where they will exit and travel west on California Avenue until they can re-enter the southbound 99 at the on-ramp.

Nighttime closures have been scheduled for all lanes of southbound Highway 99 between Stockdale Highway and Ming Avenue. The closures will take place between 10:00 pm and 5:00 am on Wednesday, November 2nd and Thursday, November 3rd. The closures are needed for electrical work and falsework installation.

During this closure, traffic will be directed to exit the 99 at Stockdale Highway, go east to Wible Road, then south on Wible to Ming Avenue where drivers can re-enter the southbound 99 at the on-ramp.

The Thomas Roads Improvement Program would like to remind drivers that construction schedules are subject to change based on conditions. Take care when driving around road workers in construction zones, and as always, please drive carefully.