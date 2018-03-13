The Wonderful Company announces recipients of its 2018 Wonderful Company Grants

Johana Restrepo
12:44 PM, Mar 13, 2018
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. - The Wonderful Company announced the  recipients of its 2018 Wonderful Company Grants.

  • Community Action Partnership of Kern - $30,000
  • Bakersfield Art Foundation, Inc. - $20,400
  • Champions Recovery Alternative Programs, Inc. - $35,000

