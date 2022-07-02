BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — After two years of pandemic restrictions, Independence Day celebrations are back in Kern County. From firework shows to rodeo events, the Kern County community has plenty to offer in Fourth of July events.

Wasco

The Wasco community is commemorating Independence Day bright and early Saturday, July 2. The event kicks off with a bike parade and flag ceremony at the Wasco Veteran's Hall on Poplar Avenue.

Attendees can decorate a bike, stroller, or wagon to join in the parade at 10:30 a.m. Later in the afternoon, vendors can enjoy food, music, and a firework show at Barker Park from 4 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Bakersfield

The beloved Fourth of July fireworks show is returning to the Park at Riverwalk following a two-year hiatus. The event features live entertainment and food vendors at the Dignity Health Ampitheater starting at 6 p.m. on July 4.

The free fireworks show will start at 9:15 that evening.

If you can't attend in person but would still like to see the fireworks, you can catch the show streaming on 23ABC's digital platforms.

Tehachapi

Kern County's mountain communities are also gearing up for an Independence Day celebration Monday. It all starts off with the All-American Fourth of July Festival.

The festival starts with local vendors and entertainment at Central Park in Tehachapi at 11 a.m., followed by a beer garden at noon. The day's celebrations also feature the annual Bad Bulls riding event at the Tehachapi Event Center at 6 p.m.

The day's festivities will conclude with the City of Tehachapi's annual Fireworks Spectacular at the Rodeo and Event Center near the Tehachapi Municipal Airport.