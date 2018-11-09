Thousand Oaks shooting: Big brother-to-be, soon-to-retire sergeant among the victims

Thousand Oaks Shooting Victims - At least a dozen people were killed when a gunman opened fire at Borderline Bar & Grill in Thousand Oaks, California.

Here's what we know so far about those who died.

Alaina Housley

"Sister Sister" actress Tamera Mowry-Housley and her husband released a statement confirming that their niece, Alaina Housley, was among the 12 killed in a mass shooting in Thousand Oaks.

The couple had been frantically searching for Alaina since the early morning hours in the wake of the deadly shooting.

"Alaina was an incredible young woman with so much life ahead of her and we are devastated that her life was cut short in this manner. We thank everyone for your prayers and ask for privacy at this time," the statement read.

Justin Meek



Meek, 23, was identified as one of the victims by his family and former college.

'California Lutheran University President Chris Kimball released a statement saying the school was informed by the victim's family that the recent graduated died "heroically" and "saved lives in the incident."



"Cal Lutheran wraps its arms around the Meek family and other families, and around every member of this community of caring," the statement read, in part.



Cody Coffman



Coffman, 22, was identified as one of the victims by his family.



"We just got word that my son was one of the those who were killed. This was my first-born son," Cody's father Jason said in an emotional interview.



Cody leaves behind three little brothers. He also has a little sister on the way.



"He was so excited to have his first sister, and now she'll never know," his father said.



Jason said Cody dreamed of serving his country and was talking to recruiters about joining the Army.



"I am speechless and heartbroken," his father said. "My life has changed forever."

Sgt. Ron Helus



Ventura County Sgt. Ron Helus was a 54-year-old father who lived in Moorpark, California. Helus, who had served on the force for 29 years, was responding to the shooting when he was shot. He died at the hospital.

"Ron was a hard-working, dedicated sheriff's sergeant," Ventura County Sheriff Geoff Dean said of Helus, who was a friend. "He was totally committed. He gave his all. And tonight, as I told his wife, he died a hero."



Sean Adler



Adler was identified by the Simi Valley High School wrestling team as one of the victims killed. A tweet from the team stated that Adler was once a wrestling coach.

Blake Dingman



Dingman, 21, was identified by his friends as one of the victims in the mass shooting.

Noel Sparks



Noel Sparks, 21, was among those killed in the shooting, ABC7 has learned.

"It is with heavy hearts that we notify you that Noel Sparks was among the victims of last night's shooting. We grieve with Tony Sparks and Wendy Anderson," United Methodist Church Westlake Village said in a Facebook post.

Jake Dunham



Dunham, 21, of Newbury Park, was identified by his family. He was close friends with Blake Dingman.

Telemachus Orfanos



Orfanos was identified by a friend, who said he and her boyfriend grew up together in Thousand Oaks. She also mentioned that he survived the Las Vegas shooting.

His mother spoke to Eyewitness News and said she doesn't want thoughts and prayers. She wants gun control.

Kristina Morisette



Morisette worked as the cashier at Borderline Bar and Grill, according to a close friend.

Daniel Manrique



Manrique, 33, was a Marine Corps. veteran and focused on helping other veterans adjust to civilian life, according to a family member.



"I have no doubt that he died a hero, shielding others from gunshots. He will forever be our hero, son, brother, and the best uncle anybody could ever ask for," Gladys Manrique Kosack said.

He was also a chapter captain for the Ventura County Chapter of Team Red, White and Blue since 2014.



In 2007, the veteran served with 2nd Combat Engineer Battalion, 2nd Marine Division, as a radio operator and had been deployed to the Middle East.



The avid Los Angeles Dodgers fan was a program manager for the veteran representative payee program at a Los Angeles-based nonprofit.



This is a web story from ABC7