Three Delano schools locked down after report of person with a gun

DELANO, Calif. (KERO) — Late Thursday morning three Delano area schools were locked down after someone reported seeing a person with a gun near one of the campuses.

At around 11:40 a.m., a Delano Police Department School Resource Officer was notified by Pioneer School staff that a student thought they saw someone on campus with a gun. The staff said they checked the area but could not find anyone fitting the description.

Pioneer School, Robert F. Kennedy High School, and Nueva Vista Language Academy were placed on lockdown so that Delano police could "thoroughly check the school grounds and surrounding areas."

Police were not able to find an armed subject on the school grounds or in the surrounding area.

The lockdowns were eventually lifted, but the investigation is ongoing.