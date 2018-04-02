Three Kern County schools named Distinguished Schools for 2018

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. - Several local schools earned some honors this year from the state, three were distinguished schools and one district earned exemplary status.

Cesar E. Chavez, Granite Pointe and Berkshire Elementary schools were named Distinguished Schools for 2018 by the state superintendent's office.

The Bakersfield City School District made the Exemplary List.

287 elementary schools across the state were honored through the program today, replacing the California Gold Ribbon Schools Program.