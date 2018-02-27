Three men arraigned in Fresno for possession of 20 pounds of meth, one quarter pound of heroin

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. - Three people were arraigned on Monday for possession of 20 pounds of meth and one quarter pounds of heroin believed to have been imported from Mexico.

They were also in possession of a handgun at the time of their arrest last Thursday.

According to a statement sent out by Attorney General Xavier Becerra defendants Abel Castro, Tauri Valeria and Julian Aispuro were arrested and booked to Fresno County Jail on Feb. 22.

These arrests come after a month-long undercover investigation where undercover agents negotiated with the suspects to purchase 29 pounds of meth and two pounds of heroin.

On the morning of their arrest, the suspects confirmed the narcotics came through the Mexican border and would be delivered at a Fresno parking lot.

Castro, Valera and Aispuro were arraigned in Fresno County Superior Court on five felony counts of conspiracy to possess and sell meth and heroin.

Valera was also charged with possession of narcotics and firearm, and Castro was charged with being a felon in possession of narcotics, a gun and for resisting arrest.

Bail was set at $790,000 for Castro, $730,000 for Valera and $675,000 for Aispuro.