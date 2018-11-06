Three men arrested for weapon and gang charges

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. - October 6, 2018, Delano Special Enforcement Unit officers contacted three subjects exiting a vehicle in the alley of 400 block of Jefferson Street.

Officers saw a partially concealed firearm under the front passenger seat. The firearm was loaded and unregistered and officers arrested Joel Quintero, 20, Jobany Quintero, 22 and Gerardo Gaona, 18. All three men were from Delano and were arrested for weapon and gang charges.