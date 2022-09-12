Three people dead following crash near Arvin on Friday

ARVIN, Calif. (KERO) — Three people are dead following a crash Friday night near Arvin. It happened at around 10 p.m. at Sunset Boulevard and Malaga Road.

The California Highway Patrol says 28-year-old Sukhwinder Singh was driving a semi-truck that failed to stop at an intersection, striking a 1997 Honda.

Both vehicles traveled through the intersection, and the front side of the Honda struck a utility pole. All three people in the Honda were killed as a result of the crash.

Singh did not sustain any injuries.

The identities of the people who died have not been released.

Investigators say drugs or alcohol do not appear to be factors in the crash.