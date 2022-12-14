Tiney Oaks Homeless shelter discussed during Kern County Board of Supervisors meeting

OILDALE, Calif. (KERO) — During Tuesday's Kern County Board of Supervisors meeting the Tiney Oaks Homeless Shelter, which is expected to open in early 2023 was discussed. It was announced that sufficient funds have been budgeted for the project.

It will include 50 sleeping cabins, 2 laundry buildings, 6 toilet and shower buildings, a parking lot, fencing, and site utilities. Residents of the county brought up concerns about the new site for the homeless, questioning its safety.

READ MORE: Tiney Oaks homeless shelter and navigation center coming soon to Oildale

"Will Oildale streets be safer? Will the Oildale homeless be given priority placement in the village," asked one resident. "The neighborhood - in the residential areas surrounding mobile town the housing is old and sub-standard with code violations, trash and debris the norm. Good people live in these neighborhoods but so do drug addicts and criminals."

The project is expected to include security kiosks provided by the contractor. They also aim to improve the parking lot along nearby streets.