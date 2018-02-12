Today: last day to donate to Delano Police's Valentine's Day Teddy Bear Drive

Fair
HI: 60°
LO: 42°
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. - Monday is the last day to donate to the Delano Police Department's Valentine's Day Teddy Bear Drive.
There is a drop-off box inside of the police department's lobby located at 2330 High Street.
Cal City officials are serving a search warrant at a home suspected of growing marijuana illegally on Cal City Boulevard.
The 51st World Ag Expo will open its gate on Tuesday starting at 9 a.m. in Tulare, Calif.
This week on "At The Table," Jada Montemarano visits Crab In A Bag to check out their Fat Tuesday special full of crab and Cajun flair.
The Bakersfield Condors and JJ's Legacy will be delivering gifts to pediatrics patients at the Bakersfield Memorial Hospital on Monday.