Today: last day to donate to Delano Police's Valentine's Day Teddy Bear Drive

Johana Restrepo
9:24 AM, Feb 12, 2018
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. - Monday is the last day to donate to the Delano Police Department's Valentine's Day Teddy Bear Drive.

There is a drop-off box inside of the police department's lobby located at 2330 High Street.

