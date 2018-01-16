Top five places to catch snow in Kern County starting Friday

Haze
HI: 61°
LO: 47°
Kern County is looking to get snow this weekend. We give you the top five places to go play in the snow.
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. - Parts of Kern County are suspected to get some snow starting this Friday.
Below we have listed the top five places where you can go see and play in the snow this weekend.
The Kern County Museum announced Tuesday they will reduce the price of admission for children 12 years old and under starting in January.
Parts of Kern County are suspected to get some snow starting this Friday.
BCSD sent out a letter to two school in the district, Compton and Sierra of incidents that happened around the two campuses.