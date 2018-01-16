Top five places to catch snow in Kern County starting Friday

Morgan Wheeler
1:37 PM, Jan 16, 2018
Kern County is looking to get snow this weekend. We give you the top five places to go play in the snow.

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. - Parts of Kern County are suspected to get some snow starting this Friday.

Below we have listed the top five places where you can go see and play in the snow this weekend.

  • 1.) Alta Sierra Ski Resort Alta Sierra- is projected to get at least 2.0 inches of snow Friday night.
  • 2.) Mountain Park, Tehachapi - There have been a several problems with individuals trespassing on privately owned land especially in Tehachapi. But, this park is open free to the public! 
  • 3.) Frazier Mountain County Park - The park is also open free to the public as well as a recreation area. 
  • 4.) Greenhorn Mountain, Lake Isabella- This mountain is right near Isabella lake.
  • 5.) Brite Lake, Brite Valley - This area is a little lower in elevation, but this is also a good public spot to play in the left over snow! 

