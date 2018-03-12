Toys 'R' Us on Ming Avenue posts signs following announcement about possible store closures

Johana Restrepo
4:26 PM, Mar 12, 2018
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. - The Toys 'R' Us on Ming Avenue posted signs throughout their store following reports that all stores might close.

The store asks the public to "be sensitive to the staff" because they do not know for sure if the stores will be closing.

The note continues by saying "as hard as it will be to loose your toy store my staff will lose their jobs."

