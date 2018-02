Bakersfield - California Highway Patrol Mojave area is reporting moderate snowfall in the Tehachapi with snow sticking to Highway 58.

CHP Fort Tejon is also reporting light snow on and off near the Lebec rest area, snow is however not sticking.

CHP Fort Tejon said snow is starting to stick on Mil Potrero Highway in Pine Mountain Club.

According to CHP, chain control is needed in the area.