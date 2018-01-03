TRAFFIC ALERT: Hwy 46 on and off-ramps from Hwy 99 closing for maintenance Friday through Monday

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. - A traffic alert for commuters heading toward the coast, Caltrans will have a full closure of State Route 46 this weekend in Kern County for culvert placement across the highway.

The following closure will be in effect, weather permitting:

State Route 46 will be closed between State Route 99 and 0.5 miles west of State Route 99 starting Friday, January 5, at 6:00 a.m. until Monday, January 8, at 6:00 a.m. This closure will include all on-ramps and off-ramps at State Route 99. Posted detours will be available in the area.

Closures may continue for longer periods of time if necessary, due to delays caused by weather or uncontrollable events that may occur during construction operations. Motorists are encouraged to use alternate routes if possible.

Caltrans would like to thank residents and commuters for their patience during this project and remember to please "Slow for the Cone Zone."