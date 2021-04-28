Traffic backed up on SB99 following fatal collision, one dead

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. — Traffic is backed up on southbound 99 at Rosedale Highway after a deadly traffic collision.

According to California Highway Patrol, a call came in just before 6:30 for a motorcycle versus a semi-truck, one person has died.

Bakersfield: Southbound 99 just south of Airport Drive, lane CLOSED due to vehicle collision. Expect delays; no ETO pic.twitter.com/tDQ9NbNimp — Caltrans District 6 (@CaltransDist6) April 28, 2021

The bypass lane stopped at 6:35 due to the collision.

Crews are working to clear the area.

This is a developing story.