Traffic backed up on SB99 following fatal collision, one dead

Fatal on Rosedale and SB99
Posted at 7:32 PM, Apr 27, 2021
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. — Traffic is backed up on southbound 99 at Rosedale Highway after a deadly traffic collision.

According to California Highway Patrol, a call came in just before 6:30 for a motorcycle versus a semi-truck, one person has died.

The bypass lane stopped at 6:35 due to the collision.

Crews are working to clear the area.

This is a developing story.

