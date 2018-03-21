Cloudy
Nearly 3-years after Bakersfield Police Officer David Nelson was killed during a pursuit in northeast Bakersfield, the suspect in the case, Julian Hernandez is heading to trial.
A jury trial is expected to begin Wednesday in Kern County Superior court.
Hernandez has been charged with second degree murder, and four other felonies in connection with Officer Nelson's death.
Nelson was the first BPD officer to die in the line of duty in more than 30-years.
Southbound Highway 99 is shut down for traffic near Earlimart, just north of Kern County, according to Caltrans.
Bakersfield police are asking for the community's help to located a man wanted for carjacking, hit and run and evading.
Texas Roadhouse located right next to the Valley Plaza Mall has officially announced its grand opening.