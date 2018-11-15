Train v semi truck at Snow Road and Golden State Highway, CHP calls for 'hard closure'

Sydney Isenberg
7:29 AM, Nov 15, 2018
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. - CHP is reporting a train versus a semi truck crash at Snow Road and Golden State Highway.

According to CHP, the semi truck's trailer was empty when it became unhooked. The trailer was then struck by the train and pushed into a power pole. The power pole snapped from the force. CHP is reporting live wires across Snow Road and the trailer. 

CHP says no one was injured.

CHP has issued a hard closure on eastbound Snow Road at Fruitvale as well as Golden State at Snow Road.

This is a developing story. We will update you as more information becomes available. 

