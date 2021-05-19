Travel tips for driving in windy weather

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — High gusts of winds are going to pass through Kern County and it just might be affecting your commute if you're driving through the passes Wednesday.

One of the biggest issues that can cause a car crash - wind or not - is speeding. It’s always important to slow down when driving through high winds and make sure you’re keeping both hands firmly on the steering wheel.

Obviously, these winds can blow debris into the roadway so look ahead for anything in your way like tumbleweeds or tree branches. And if you come across a really large object don’t get out and try to move it yourself. Star in your car and call 9-1-1.

The California Highway Patrol; says don’t use cruise control. Stay in control of your gas pedal to manage your speed.

High winds can also kick up dust and impact your visibility on the roads so if that happens, turn on your headlights and keep your distance away from other cars.

Keep your windows rolled up and no passing on two-lane roadways.

Before heading out you can call 1-800-gas-road for roadway conditions.